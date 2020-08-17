OnePlus 8 and Pro get new security patch with bug fixes

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 17th August 2020 2:48 pm IST
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone users in India.

The update brings an August 2020 security patch with a couple of bug fixes.

Apart from improving the security patch level to August 2020, the changelog says that there are some stability improvements.

“It also fixes the overlapping character display issue with ambient display and other known issues,” reports XDA Developers.

There’s also a brief mention of improved shooting effects with the front-facing camera, but not much detail has been given on the matter.

The firmware version of the new update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is OxygenOS 10.5.13 in India and OxygenOS 10.5.12 in Europe.

The company is rolling out these updates in batches.

The August 2020 security patch has already been rolled out for the pixel devices and a couple of Samsung smartphones previously.

Last month, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro brought the July 2020 update, which optimised the touch experience in game mode, updated the GMS package and fixed issues related to ARCore failure.

Source: IANS
