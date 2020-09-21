OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone to debut globally on Oct 14

Bengaluru: Global technology brand OnePlus on Monday announced to globally unveil its new flagship device OnePlus 8T 5G on October 14.

The upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a range of new and improved technologies that will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights.

“OnePlus is always looking for opportunities to bring the latest technology to our tech-savvy users as soon as we feel it meets our high standards,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus.

“With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in an OnePlus device.”

The OnePlus 8T 5G launch event will be streamed online on October 14 at 7:30 pm (India time).

The One Plus 8T is likely to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8T will succeed in the OnePlus 7T that launched in India in September 2019.

The device may feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the regular OnePlus 8.

The smartphone is expected to come with four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens, according to the report.

In terms of processor, the smartphone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage.

In addition, OnePlus is also planning to unveil another device with Snapdragon 662 or 665 chip for a price tag between Rs 16,000-Rs 18,000.

