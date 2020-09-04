OnePlus 8T with 120Hz AMOLED display may arrive next month

Published: 4th September 2020
Beijing: OnePlus is planning to unveil OnePlus 8T in the first week of October with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is codenamed ‘Kebab’ and will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the regular OnePlus 8 but with a 120Hz refresh rate, reports Android Central.

Camera

The smartphone is expected to come with four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens, according to the report.

In terms of processor, the smartphone is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage.

OnePlus Budget Phone

In addition, OnePlus is also planning to unveil another device with Snapdragon 662 or 665 chip for a price tag between Rs 16,000-Rs 18,000.

While OPPO is expected to launch a phone with Snapdragon 662 chipset this month under Rs 20,000, OnePlus is expected to follow suit at the end of September with its own phone in similar range and specifications.

The Snapdragon 662 is an octa-core chipset that sits barely below the Snapdragon 665 processor.

Source: IANS
