OnePlus 9 Lite to join the 9 and 9 Pro next year: Report

Beijing: OnePlus is rumoured to launch its flagship ‘OnePlus 9’ series in March, it will include the Oneplus 9 and 9 Pro, as usual. But now a new report suggests that a budget variant, possibly the OnePlus 9 Lite, will also arrive alongside its flagship counterparts.

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

As per the report, it will feature a plastic back, no official IP rating, or wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset may ship with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.