OnePlus 9 may launch earlier than expected in March 2021

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 22nd October 2020 1:05 pm IST
OnePlus 8 series will be all 5G devices, confirms CEO Pete Lau

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch ‘OnePlus 9’ sometime around mid-March next year.

This apparent launch date would be roughly a month earlier than the OnePlus 8 series, which was launched on April 14 this year, reports Android Central.

The OnePlus 9 will most likely incorporate some of the features from the OnePlus 8T like support for 65W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The smartphone may feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor expected to launch in December 2020.

The device is also expected to feature an improved set of cameras and a better battery life with faster-charging speeds compared to OnePlus 8T.

READ:  Google discontinues Nest Secure alarm system

OnePlus is also likely to launch OnePlus 9 Pro as a successor to OnePlus 8 Pro.

Currently, the smartphone maker has made no official confirmation about the OnePlus 9 launch.

In addition, the company is tipped to launch the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100, with the former set to offer Snapdragon 690 power while the latter is purportedly using the Snapdragon 460 chipset.

Source: IANS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 22nd October 2020 1:05 pm IST
Back to top button