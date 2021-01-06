OnePlus 9 Pro to support 45W wireless charging: Report

Beijing: OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its new flagship series — the OnePlus 9 series — in March next year and now a new report has claimed that the OnePlus 9 Pro, the top variant in the series, will come with 45W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will also support reverse wireless charging. This feature can be used to charge accessories such as Bluetooth headphones, or a smartwatch, reports news portal Gizbot.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ and the Oppo Reno Ace launched last year featured 40W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro also offered 30W wireless charging functionality, whereas the Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 30 came with 27W wireless fast charging.

OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to come with 65W wired fast charging, which is found on the OnePlus 8T.

The upcoming series will include the Oneplus 9 and 9 Pro, as usual along with a budget variant, possibly the OnePlus 9 Lite.

OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.