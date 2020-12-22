OnePlus 9 to sport 50MP triple camera setup: Report

New Delhi: OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new flagship series the OnePlus 9 in March next year and now a new report has claimed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP ultra-vision wide-angle camera onboard.

According to SlashLeaks, the phone will feature a three-camera system, the mainstay of which will be a 50MP Ultra Vision wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture.

This lens will be coupled with a 20MP Cine Camera, an ultrawide lens with f/1.8 aperture. As for the third lens in the setup, there will be an OIS assisted 12MP telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 aperture.

At the front, the phone is reported to have a hole-punch display with the selfie camera cutout placed in the top left corner.

OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The handset may ship with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.