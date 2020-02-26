OnePlus appoints Siddhant Narayan as India Marketing Head

A+ A-

Bengaluru: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday appointed Siddhant Narayan as head of marketing for India.

He will be responsible for elevating the brand’s position by spearheading the marketing strategy with an aim of establishing a deeper connection and increasing the brand salience with the consumers.

Prior to joining OnePlus, he was the marketing head for the Indian subcontinent at Daniel Wellington where he launched the brand in India and created an omni-channel marketing strategy.

“Narayan will lead the brand’s ongoing marketing efforts to build its connected ecosystem business in India. He will play a crucial role towards strengthening OnePlus’ brand positioning, media and creative strategies, along with its community culture and engagement,” the company said in a statement.

Narayan has also worked as the head of brand story at Reliance Jio, and was also an integral part of Nike’s marketing team, wherein he contributed immensely towards creating global and regional brand campaigns to bring alive the spirit of the iconic sports brand in India.