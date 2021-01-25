OnePlus Buds Z limited edition launched in India

By IANS|   Published: 25th January 2021 1:48 pm IST

New Delhi: OnePlus on Monday launched a limited edition of its Buds Z in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington, for Rs 3,699 in India.

“For our users who are looking for the right combination of great sound quality and aesthetic design, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will prove to be a valuable addition,” said Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus in a statement.

According to the company, the new OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition features the artist’s signature stylized graffiti along with artistic caricatures and designs.

The limited-edition earphones have a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case.

READ:  8 facts why News Media Code needs to be tweaked: Google

Equipped with a dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos, these earphones construct a thoroughly immersive soundstage.

On a full charge, these limited-edition earphones provide an impressive 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top-up provides three hours of vibrant audio.

It comes with three sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure a snug, stable and comfortable fit.

”For the OnePlus Buds Z, it was not just about adding quirky design elements, but also visually telling the story of sound and communication,” Harrington added.

The limited-edition earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, environmental noise reduction for voice pickup, and Quick Pair for the most convenient way to stay connected while watching a movie or simply enjoying music on the go.

READ:  Google-Australia tussle over new media code deepens

In addition to superior audio quality, it offers an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance for sports like jogging and workouts at the gym.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 25th January 2021 1:48 pm IST
Back to top button