OnePlus CEO joins OPPO’s holding company in senior role: Report

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 1st September 2020 1:48 pm IST

Beijing: Pete Lau, CEO and co-founder of the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, has joined OPPO as senior vice president and head of the product experience team.

With the new assignment, Lau will act as SVP and head of product experience at Ouija Holdings Ltd., internationally known as OPlus, which is a majority shareholder of both OPPO and OnePlus, reports GizmoChina citing a Chinese newspaper paper.cn.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that Lau will remain as the CEO of OnePlus in addition to his role as SVP at OPlus.

OPPO is wholly owned by Oujia holdings Ltd. (OPlus) and Oujia holdings own a majority 74 per cent stake in OnePlus as well as a majority stake in Realme too, according to the report.

All three smartphone brands are owned by the same OPlus holdings.

According to the report, with Lau as the SVP of the holding company, he will be tasked with the responsibility of “brand synergy between OPPO, OnePlus and Realme”.

Lau joined OPPO in 1998 and was promoted to the head of marketing. In 2013, Lau left OPPO and founded OnePlus.

Source: IANS
