OnePlus joins Hasselblad for next-gen camera, 9 series on Mar 23

Bengaluru: Ahead of its flagship OnePlus 9 series launch on March 23, the global smartphone brand on Monday announced a three-year partnership with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the next generation of smartphone camera systems for future premium devices.

OnePlus also announced to invest more than $150 million over the next three years to further build out its mobile imaging capabilities in its ongoing pursuit of delivering the best smartphone camera experience for its users.

The company said that the OnePlus 9 series will be launched globally on March 23 and will house the ‘Hasselblad Camera for Mobile’.

“With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

The partnership will start with software improvements, including colour tuning and sensor calibration, and extending to more dimensions in the future.

“By partnering with OnePlus, we hope to put Hasselblad’s iconic design and outstanding image quality in the hands of more people and share our passion for incredible photography,” said Jon Diele, Vice President, Hasselblad.

Sweden-based Hasselblad is a leading manufacturer of digital medium format cameras and lenses.

The OnePlus 9 Series will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor for the largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on a OnePlus device.

With 12-bit RAW, it will be up to 64-times more colorful than before, delivering more dynamic and vibrant colours in pictures and giving professional photographers more room for additional post editing.

The ‘Hasselblad Camera for Mobile’ will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.