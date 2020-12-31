OnePlus may launch fitness band to take on Xiaomi next year

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 6:47 pm IST
OnePlus

New Delhi: OnePlus is reportedly planning to enter the wearables segment with the launch of the ‘OnePlus Band’ in India next year that will give competition to Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5.

The band will first debut in India followed by more regions later on and would be priced around Rs 3,000, reports Android Central

The band is said to come with features such as an AMOLED display, multi-day battery and support for water resistance.

OnePlus is also working closely with Google on improving Wear OS. Whether that means the OnePlus watch will run Google’s platform is unclear, according to reports.

READ:  Iran-based hacker group attacks Israeli cyber company

The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 6:47 pm IST
Back to top button