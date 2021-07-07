OnePlus Nord 2 5G to have a customized Dimensity 1200-AI chip

Bengaluru: Global smartphone brand OnePlus on Wednesday announced that it has joined hands with chip-maker MediaTek for Dimensity 1200-AI, which will be featured in the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone.

To highlight the new AI capabilities of the chipset, OnePlus and MediaTek have chosen the name Dimensity 1200-AI to distinguish it from the standard Dimensity 1200.

“At OnePlus, we are committed to sharing the best technology with the world, and the OnePlus Nord line reaffirms this mission in a more accessible price category,” Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said in a statement.

“The fast and smooth smartphone experience is an integral part of what makes OnePlus unique, and we are always seeking new ways and technologies that allow us to bring that experience to more users,” Lau added.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G will integrate the following AI-enabled advancements — AI-assisted photography for superior imaging, display enhancements for a top-ranking user experience, better response times for faster and smoother gaming and much more.

“The Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimizing the powerful Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customized experience for OnePlus users,” said JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

“As AI is reshaping the future of chipset technology, this initiative gives brands like OnePlus access to the latest AI-powered capabilities with the flexibility to innovate in new and exciting ways,” Hsu added.

AI imaging technology enables a smarter, more responsive photography experience with enhanced results.

Besides the improved camera and display technologies, the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI also provides a superior gaming experience.

Users will be able to game at a high refresh rate with titles like ‘Brawl Stars’.

They can also take advantage of the device’s low latency, improved heat management, and efficient power consumption to the game for longer.