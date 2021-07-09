OnePlus Nord 2 to launch in India on July 22

Shenzhen: OnePlus’ next smartphone in its Nord series called the OnePlus Nord 2 is set to launch in India on July 22.

As per Mashable, The OnePlus Nord 2 5G (that’s the full name) is officially launching on July 22, at 2:30 pm ET.

The phone will go on sale via Amazon and the e-commerce site has also published a dedicated OnePlus Nord 2 page.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to pack a 6.45-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with support for 90Hz. The smartphone is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB base storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 may be backed by a 4,500mAh or an even bigger battery size.

Speaking about the cameras, the upcoming phone is said to feature a triple rear-facing camera set up headlined by a 50MP shooter along with 8MP and 2MP sensors. The device is expected to come with a 32MP front-facing shooter.

While OnePlus has not revealed much, the rumours hint that the upcoming Nord 2 will sport minimal bezels and it could offer stereo speakers as well. The original model offered a single speaker at the bottom. The device is also expected to feature an alert slider.

The smartphone will run OxygenOS based on Android 11 operating system.