OnePlus Nord CE 5G: The legacy continues with more power

New Delhi: If you have experienced the original OnePlus Nord, the new offering in this popular mid-segment smartphone is next level, featuring industry-leading hardware and powerful essentials.

The Nord CE 5G is now available is three storage variants — 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB at Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

It has everything that a smartphone under Rs 30,000 should offer — a 64 MP triple camera system, a 90Hz fluid AMOLED display, a powerful octa-core Snapdragon 750G 5G processor an enhanced ‘Warp Charge 30T Plus’ and fast and smooth OxygenOS 11.

Let us see if OnePlus Nord CE 5G (12GB+256GB) in Blue Void colour will change your world once again.

At 7.9mm in thickness and weighing 170 grams, Nord CE 5G is the slimmest OnePlus device since the OnePlus 6T.

The company has added extra features, like the 3.5mm headphone jack (which has almost disappeared across price points but still evokes a nostalgia for some).

The 6.43-inch device features a fingerprint-resist matte finish which reveals a fresh nuance from every angle.

The camera, like the first Nord, is simply outstanding.

Nord CE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP main camera and a large f/1.79 aperture that helped captured crisp and high-resolution images in bright lighting conditions.

On the front, Nord CE features a 16MP camera.

Nord CE also has ‘Nightscape’ mode for a better low-light photography experience.

If you use this feature at night-time, it will help take up to eight pictures at varying exposures, then weaving those together to produce clearer and more dramatic photos.

The 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ technology is optimum for streaming and gaming.

On the charging front, the device offers a large 4,500mAh battery with an improved Warp Charge 30T Plus charging technology.

The battery was juiced up from zero to 100 per cent in nearly an hour.

Nord CE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform which claims to offer a 20 per cent CPU and 10 per cent GPU boost over its predecessor, owing to the Kryo 570 CPU and Adreno 619 GPU.

For mobile gamers, the advanced AI Engine will be a super help especially if they are into long-duration play.

The indigenous OxygenOS 11 software offers Dark Mode, Zen Mode and a new always on display (AOD).

OnePlus has also optimised the software for single-handed operations with repositioned touch controls.

The device offers 2 nano-SIM slots with USB Type-C port and necessary sensors like in-display fingerprint sensor, compass/magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light and gyroscope, etc.

There are some exciting launch offers too for the customers in India on various online channels.

Like all OnePlus flagship devices, Nord CE will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates to keep the phone smooth over time, the company has promised.

Conclusion: Nord CE is the newest addition to the OnePlus Nord product line and it does not disappoint at all. If you are looking to buy something under Rs 30,000, Nord CE 5G can still be your best bet amid the super-tough competition from Mi 11X (6GB+128GB for Rs 29,999) and realme X7 Max 5G (Rs 29,999 for the 12GB+256GB specification).

The earlier Nord experience was flawless, and the legacy continues with Nord CE 5G in the mid-price segment in India.