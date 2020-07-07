OnePlus Nord to launch on July 21 through an AR event

New Delhi: OnePlus on Tuesday announced that it’s upcoming ‘Nord’ smartphone lineup will launch via an AR event on July 21.

OnePlus Nord pre-orders will begin on Amazon.in from July 15 onwards for Rs 499.

After pre-ordering, users will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus.

The launch can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the company said in a statement.

“For this launch, we want everyone to sit back, relax, and experience our new phone for the first time right in the comfort of their living room,” Paul Yu, Head of OnePlus Nord, said in a statement.

The company has also created a physical AR invitation, which will give users a unique hands-on experience of the product via AR, straight from their homes.

Pre-order customers who complete the purchase of the device by August 31 will receive a second gift box containing OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover.

Users can click Notify me on Amazon.in to stay updated.

Source: IANS