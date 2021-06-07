OnePlus partners International Photography Awards

New Delhi: Smartphone brand OnePlus on Monday announced a three-year partnership with the International Photography Awards (IPA).

Through the partnership, the OnePlus 9 Series will be established as the “Official Smartphone of IPA 2021” and sponsor IPA’s annual photography competition.

OnePlus said that it will sponsor IPA’s main professional prize, “Photographer of the Year”, and non-professional prize, “Discovery of the Year”, which are $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

“We look forward to working closely with IPA and inviting the world to experience new ways to capture the world around them using mobile photography,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

The partnership aims to make great photography more accessible with OnePlus’ advanced camera system through Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad.

“The International Photography Awards has dedicated itself to discovering and promoting excellence in photography and we are happy to announce our partnership with OnePlus,” said Hossein Farmani, founder of IPA and Farmani Group.

Launched in March, the OnePlus 9 Series features an unparalleled camera system co-developed with legendary professional camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

The OnePlus 9 Series offers powerful performance with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, the superior Fluid Display 2.0 with a DisplayMate A+ rating, and the industry-challenging fast charging solution, Warp Charge 65T.