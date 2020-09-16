OnePlus Q1 TV series now available on Flipkart

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 12:41 pm IST

New Delhi, Sep 16 : Chinese brand OnePlus on Wednesday announced the expansion of its portfolio on Flipkart with the launch of Q1 TV series.

The Q1 series comes in two variants featuring 55-inch 4K-resolution QLED panels, largely with the same specifications.

The only difference between the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro is the presence of a built-in motorised soundbar on the more expensive unit.

“Consumers can purchase the premium OnePlus TV Q1 series on the Flipkart website and app,” the company said in a statement.

The TVs also support Dolby Vision and sound formats up to Dolby Atmos, along with support for the HDR10 high dynamic range format.

READ:  Low-cost chip to detect COVID-19 antibodies developed

The OnePlus Q1 series runs Android TV 9.0 that comes with OxygenPlay, a curated content service built into the TV.

OxygenPlay features movies and TV shows from Hungama Play, Eros Now, and Zee5, the company said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Technology
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close