OnePlus to launch 2 Nord smartphones on Oct 26

Beijing: Smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch two new Nord smartphones — the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 — on October 26.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to be the device codenamed “Billie” and may have a price tag of under $400, reports GizmoChina.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to feature a 6.49-inch FullHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the device is said to come with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 100 is also expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor under the hood with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone may get a triple camera setup at the back housing a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary lens and a 5MP camera. The phone may have a 16MP selfie shooter.

Source: IANS