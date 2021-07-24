OnePlus turns Hyderabad into smart TV hub; to manufacture 1 million TVs soon

Hyderabad: OnePlus, the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, which began manufacturing its products in the city last year, made Hyderabad its manufacturing hub for smart TVs for the entire country.

The company is on its way to make more than one million smart TVs, ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches. They will be manufactured by Radiant Appliances and Electronics in Hyderabad, India.

This private limited company has been producing LED TVs for global market leaders like Samsung, Motorola, Panasonic and MI while catering to almost 40 per cent of the market.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the managing director of Radiant Appliances and Electronics, Raminder Singh Soni, said “We have been engaged with OnePlus since 2020. We have so far produced more than 5,00,000 units in the last 3-4 months. We are planning to ramp up the production to one million units by December 2021.”

“Earlier OnePlus was importing its products. Now, we are taking care of their entire range in Hyderabad to meet the domestic market. We are also going to explore export opportunities soon,” the managing director added.

On Friday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Would like to share the happy news that @oneplus has made Hyderabad a hub to make smart TVs in India. My gratitude to Founder & CEO @ PeteL for continuing to invest in Hyderabad [sic].”

“We are going to set up a new plant soon. We will have the muscle of manufacturing and a lot of localisations are already going on at our facility. And we will be expanding our employee base from 3,500 to 5,000 people at our E-City plant at Fab City, Raviryal Village, Maheshwaram Mandal, RR District, Hyderabad,” Soni informed.