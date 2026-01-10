ONGC caps Mori-5 well in five days, brings blowout under control

The Mori-5 well experienced a blowout during routine service operations being carried out by contractor Deep Industries Ltd.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th January 2026 4:42 pm IST
ONGC
ONGC

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has successfully established well control at its Mori-5 well in Andhra Pradesh, completing the capping operation in a record five days, the company said on Saturday.

The Mori-5 well, located in ONGC’s onshore asset in Andhra Pradesh, experienced a blowout on January 5, 2026, during routine service operations being carried out by contractor Deep Industries Ltd. The incident occurred when the well was temporarily under service, leading to an uncontrolled release of hydrocarbons.

ONGC activated its crisis management protocols immediately, suspended all related operations in the area, and mobilised specialised well-control teams and equipment to contain the situation.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

No fatalities were reported, and the company maintained that safety and environmental protection were prioritised throughout the response.

In a statement, ONGC said it “has successfully established well control at Well Mori-5, completing the capping operation in a record time of five days, marking a significant achievement in blowout response and operational excellence.”

With the successful capping of the well, ONGC said field-level operations related to the Mori-5 incident have been concluded and no further operational updates are expected, it said.

Memory Khan Seminar

ONGC reiterated its commitment to safety, environmental protection and operational discipline across its oil and gas operations.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th January 2026 4:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button