ONGC recruitment: Applications invited for 4182 apprentice vacancies

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) invited application from candidates for the engagement of Apprentices in various disciplines. There are a total of 4182 apprentice vacancies.

Educational eligibility

List of various disciplines and their educational eligibility are as follow:

S.No Trade/Discipline Qualification 1 Accountant Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce 2 Assistant-Human Resource Bachelors degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A 3 Secretarial Assistant ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice 4 Computer Operator and

Programming Assistant (COPA) ITI in COPA Trade 5 Draughtsman (Civil) ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade 6 Electrician ITI in Electrician Trade 7 Electronics Mechanic ITI in Electronics Mechanic 8 Fitter ITI in Fitter 9 Instrument Mechanic ITI in Instrument Mechanic 10 Information & Communication

Technology System Maintenance ITI in Information & Communication Technology System

Maintenance 11 Laboratory Assistant (Chemical

Plant) B.Sc with PCM or PCB/ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) trade 12 Library Assistant ITI in Library and information Science 13 Machinist ITI in Machinist Trade 14 Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade 15 Mechanic Diesel ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade 16 Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Mechanic ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic trade 17 Plumber ITI in Plumber trade 18 Surveyor ITI in Surveyor Trade 19 Welder ITI passed out in the trade of Welder (Gas & Electric) 20 Civil Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering 21 Computer Science Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering 22 Electrical Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering 23 Electronics & Telecommunication Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering 24 Electronics Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering 25 Mechanical Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering

Age limit

The candidates should be in the age group of 18-24 years as on 17th August 2020. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST and three years for OBC candidates.

PwBD candidates will get a relaxation of 10 years in upper age limit.

Training duration

The duration of training for Library Assistant is six months whereas, for other disciplines, it is one year.

As per Apprentices Act, 1961, the apprentices are eligible for monthly stipend.

How to apply

Candidates must register themselves in the following government online portals before applying on ONGC website.

For disciplines numbered 1 to 19, candidates have to register at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/. For disciplines numbered 20 to 25, they have to register at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

After successful registration, candidates will get a registration number. This number must be mentioned while applying for an apprentices position on the ONGC website (Click here).

The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is 17th August 2020. The selection result will be made available on 24th August.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here)