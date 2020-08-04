ONGC recruitment: Applications invited for 4182 apprentice vacancies

Posted By Sameer Published: 4th August 2020 9:30 am IST
ONGC

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) invited application from candidates for the engagement of Apprentices in various disciplines. There are a total of 4182 apprentice vacancies.

Educational eligibility

List of various disciplines and their educational eligibility are as follow:

S.NoTrade/DisciplineQualification
1AccountantBachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce
2Assistant-Human ResourceBachelors degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A
3Secretarial AssistantITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice
4Computer Operator and
Programming Assistant (COPA)		ITI in COPA Trade
5Draughtsman (Civil)ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade
6ElectricianITI in Electrician Trade
7Electronics MechanicITI in Electronics Mechanic
8FitterITI in Fitter
9Instrument MechanicITI in Instrument Mechanic
10Information & Communication
Technology System Maintenance		ITI in Information & Communication Technology System
Maintenance
11Laboratory Assistant (Chemical
Plant)		B.Sc with PCM or PCB/ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) trade
12Library AssistantITI in Library and information Science
13MachinistITI in Machinist Trade
14Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade
15Mechanic DieselITI in Mechanic Diesel trade
16Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
Mechanic		ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic trade
17PlumberITI in Plumber trade
18SurveyorITI in Surveyor Trade
19WelderITI passed out in the trade of Welder (Gas & Electric)
20CivilDiploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
21Computer ScienceDiploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
22ElectricalDiploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
23Electronics & TelecommunicationDiploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
24ElectronicsDiploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
25MechanicalDiploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering

Age limit

The candidates should be in the age group of 18-24 years as on 17th August 2020. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST and three years for OBC candidates.

PwBD candidates will get a relaxation of 10 years in upper age limit.

Training duration

The duration of training for Library Assistant is six months whereas, for other disciplines, it is one year.

As per Apprentices Act, 1961, the apprentices are eligible for monthly stipend.

How to apply

Candidates must register themselves in the following government online portals before applying on ONGC website.

  1. For disciplines numbered 1 to 19, candidates have to register at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/.
  2. For disciplines numbered 20 to 25, they have to register at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

After successful registration, candidates will get a registration number. This number must be mentioned while applying for an apprentices position on the ONGC website (Click here).

The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is 17th August 2020. The selection result will be made available on 24th August.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here)

Categories
JobsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close