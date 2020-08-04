ONGC recruitment: Applications invited for 4182 apprentice vacancies

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) invited application from candidates for the engagement of Apprentices in various disciplines. There are a total of 4182 apprentice vacancies.
Educational eligibility
List of various disciplines and their educational eligibility are as follow:
|S.No
|Trade/Discipline
|Qualification
|1
|Accountant
|Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce
|2
|Assistant-Human Resource
|Bachelors degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A
|3
|Secretarial Assistant
|ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice
|4
|Computer Operator and
Programming Assistant (COPA)
|ITI in COPA Trade
|5
|Draughtsman (Civil)
|ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade
|6
|Electrician
|ITI in Electrician Trade
|7
|Electronics Mechanic
|ITI in Electronics Mechanic
|8
|Fitter
|ITI in Fitter
|9
|Instrument Mechanic
|ITI in Instrument Mechanic
|10
|Information & Communication
Technology System Maintenance
|ITI in Information & Communication Technology System
Maintenance
|11
|Laboratory Assistant (Chemical
Plant)
|B.Sc with PCM or PCB/ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) trade
|12
|Library Assistant
|ITI in Library and information Science
|13
|Machinist
|ITI in Machinist Trade
|14
|Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
|ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade
|15
|Mechanic Diesel
|ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade
|16
|Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
Mechanic
|ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic trade
|17
|Plumber
|ITI in Plumber trade
|18
|Surveyor
|ITI in Surveyor Trade
|19
|Welder
|ITI passed out in the trade of Welder (Gas & Electric)
|20
|Civil
|Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|21
|Computer Science
|Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|22
|Electrical
|Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|23
|Electronics & Telecommunication
|Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|24
|Electronics
|Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
|25
|Mechanical
|Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering
Age limit
The candidates should be in the age group of 18-24 years as on 17th August 2020. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for candidates belonging to SC/ST and three years for OBC candidates.
PwBD candidates will get a relaxation of 10 years in upper age limit.
Training duration
The duration of training for Library Assistant is six months whereas, for other disciplines, it is one year.
As per Apprentices Act, 1961, the apprentices are eligible for monthly stipend.
How to apply
Candidates must register themselves in the following government online portals before applying on ONGC website.
- For disciplines numbered 1 to 19, candidates have to register at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/.
- For disciplines numbered 20 to 25, they have to register at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action
After successful registration, candidates will get a registration number. This number must be mentioned while applying for an apprentices position on the ONGC website (Click here).
The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is 17th August 2020. The selection result will be made available on 24th August.
For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here)