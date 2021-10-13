Ongoing power cuts a result of Jagan government’s corruption: TDP MLC

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) M. Ravindranath Reddy on Wednesday said that he holds Jaganmohan Reddy’s government unchecked corruption responsible for the growing problems of the state’s people.

Discussing the ongoing power cuts and high electricity rates, the MLC lambasted the ruling YSRCP party for its “rampant corruption”.

“All this was not because of the chief minister’s failures or inefficiency but because of his greed for money and power,” he claimed.

Addressing the media at Amaravati, the TDP leader said that the chief minister had started a big drama by creating an artificial power scarcity in the state.

The TDP MLC said that the Chief Minister had started a big drama by creating an artificial power scarcity in the State. He sowed the seeds for this by cancelling the power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the solar companies. Chandrababu Naidu streamlined the power sector by following the best practices but Jagan Reddy initiated destructive activities immediately after coming to power.

Reddy recalled how the CM has set up a committee to review the PPAs in total disregard for the norms. Finally, the High Court had struck down the GO saying that it was totally illegal. Even the Central Government has reprimanded the AP Government for causing a steep crisis in the power sector. Jagan Reddy’s policies were in the nature of stopping all foreign investments in the power sector in future in the entire country.

The TDP MLC said that the CM was having a devious plan to purchase power at Rs. 21 per unit from Greenco company. An MP elected on the YSRCP ticket was behind this plan. It was Jagan logic to create artificial scarcity and then exploit the situation by colluding with unscrupulous elements. Jagan was resorting to this whenever the Centre and the High Court were becoming hurdles for his ulterior actions.

Reddy termed it as unfortunate that the Chief Minister was deliberately causing huge losses and problems to the people with his outright deals. It was only because of problems created by the Government that the power plants were reducing generation as per the conditions in the PPAs. Then, the CM was using this power scarcity to wrongfully buy power from his favoured companies at very high rates. Jagan would not bother how much harm was being done to the State because of this.