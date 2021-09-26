Onion prices in Hyderabad rise due to heavy rainfall

Hyderabad: The prices of onions in Hyderabad have increased substantially due to heavy rainfall in the city. On Friday, the prices rose by Rs.7 per kg in the Malakpet Vegetable Market.

The Malakpet Vegetable Market Deputy Director Damodar has said that the market received 13,080 quintals of onions on Wednesday whereas, on Thursday it received 11,400 quintals of onions from various districts of Telangana as well as the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

A shortfall of 1,680 quintals of onions has resulted in a significant price rise, he added.

Damodar said that a few days back the grade 1 premium onions were sold at Rs.2700 per quintal and its model variety was sold at Rs.1800 per quintal. The grade 2 premium onions were sold at Rs.1600 per quintal and its model quality at Rs.1200 per quintal.

The deputy director said that as a result of continuous heavy rainfall in the Gadwal region in Telangana and Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, the onion crops were severely damaged. He added that other reasons for the rise in onions include the ongoing agitation of the farmers regarding the agricultural policies in Andhra Pradesh and lesser stocks of onions reported in Maharashtra.