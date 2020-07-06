Online admissions open for professional Courses at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is giving admissions through entrance test in professional courses such as B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, BEd, M.Ed., D.El.Ed. and Polytechnic Diplomas for the academic year 2020-21. The online applications are available on University website manuu.edu.in for all Ph.D programmes also.

Admissions for these entrance based regular courses will continue till 10th of July 2020.

The university offers professional education under various schools including School of Technology, School of Mass Communication and Journalism, School of Education and Training, School of Commerce and Business Management, School of Sciences, etc.

MANUU being the only National Urdu University offers Higher & Technical Education through Urdu medium.

B.Tech & M.Tech are available in Computer Science & Information Technology.

The Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering includes Civil; Computer Science; Electronics & Communication, Information Technology; Mechanical; Electrical & Electronics.

Besides Headquarter Hyderabad, B.Ed. Course is available at Colleges of Teacher Education of MANUU at Bhopal, Darbhanga, Aurangabad, Asansol, Sambhal, Nuh, Bidar whereas M.Ed. and PhD inEducation is being offered only at Colleges of Teacher Education situated at Bhopal (MP), Darbhanga (Bihar) and Hyderabad.

Ph.D programmes is available in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, PublicAdministration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science & SEIP.

For details or any clarifications, please write to Directorate of Admissions at email – admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in or visit University website manuu.edu.in.

Admissions for merit based courses will continue till August 10, 2020. Visit university website for merit based courses details.