Online applications for UPSC coaching are invited before Aug 13: ZFI

Hyderabad: The country had already got its civil servants for the year. All those who still aspires to be get into civil services for and crack its highly competitive exams can get trained by Sir Syed Coaching and Guidance Center For Civil Services (SSCGC).

It is a unit of Zakat Foundation of India (ZFI) which had up come with UPSC coaching in Delhi. Those academically meritorious candidates with a serious interest in appearing for the highly competitive Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) can apply online. ZFI has opened online application opportunity in February that would close on Aug 13.

How to Apply:

Graduates aged 19-28 years (as on 01 Sept of the year in which the UPSC Prelim Exam will be held for which the selection procedure is organized) are invited to apply (online only) at zakatindia.org

(b) The upper age limit as mentioned above will be taken as 30 years in respect of candidates belonging to the following categories: OBC/J&K Resident/ST or having earlier qualified the Prelims of UPSC Civil Services or a State PSC.

(c) No monetary allowance is admissible for appearing at the test and interview.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates have to appear (in English medium) for written test of 1 hr 15 minutes and interview as follows: (A) Written: (i) General Studies & Aptitude Test (on the pattern of UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam). (ii) Essay – 150 words

(B) Interview (of those candidates who succeed in the written test). one recent passport size photograph needs to be there on the on a printout of the Admit Card that’s received by you through email from ZFI in respect of the selection procedure and also sign it. That would be your admit card. Also bring a Government issued ID proof (Adhaar Card, Election Card, Passport or Driving License.

The further details can be read on:

http://www.zakatindia.org/images4/Notification-SSCGC-Fellowship-2020-21.pdf