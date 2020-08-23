Online Chess Olympiad: India thrash China, enter quarters

By News Desk 1 Published: 23rd August 2020 7:02 pm IST
Chennai, Aug 23 : With senior commanders holding to their positions and signing peace treaties, the junior jawans of Indian chess made strategic moves to down China to enter the quarter-finals of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Sunday.

India thrashed China 4-2 with young chess masters R.Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh winning their respective games.On the other hand, D.Harika, K.Humpy, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and P.Harikrishna drew their games against the Chinese opponents Ju Wenjun, Hou Yifan, Ding Liren and Yu Yangyi respectively.

With his victory, the Chennai boy Praggnanandhaa maintained a perfect score of six wins in as many games, said FIDE.

India topped the Pool A and qualified for the quarterfinals followed by China and Georgia. Putting behind the unfortunate loss of two games owing to disruption in the power supply against Mongolia on Saturday, India began the day with a bang downing Georgia 4-2.

The win was followed by a victory over Germany 4.5 – 1.5 and the icing on the cake was the victory over China.Team for Chess Olympiad 2020:Men: Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (Captain), Pentala Harikrishna (Reserve), Arvindh Chithambaram (Reserve)Women: Koneru Hampy, Dronavalli Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni (Reserve), R. Vaishali (Reserve)Junior Boys: Nihal Sareen, R. Praggnanandha (Reserve)Junior Girls: Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal (Reserve)

