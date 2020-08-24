Online classes for Engineering, pharmacy students to start from today

Hyderabad: After a break in academic activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, online classes for existing students of UG engineering and pharmacy courses of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) are all set to commence from today (August 24).

The university has issued an academic calendar, applicable to all JNTU-H constituent and affiliated colleges, for BTech/BPharmacy II, III, and IV years first and second semesters for the academic year 2020-21.

Initially, students will have online classes for two to three hours per day, and based on the situation, classes will be conducted for four to five hours in a blended mode i.e. offline and online duly following COVID-19 protocols. The first spell of instructions for the first semester will be conducted from August 24 to October 17 with a weeklong Dasara vacation from October 19.

The first mid-term examinations will be from October 26 to 31 and the colleges have been instructed to submit the first mid-term exam marks to the university on or before November 7 and conduct a parent-teacher meeting on November 13. The second spell of instructions for the first semester will be held from November 2 to December 26 and the second mid-term exams from December 28 to January 2, 2021. The JNTU-H will hold the end semester examinations from January 11 to 23, 2021.

Likewise, the varsity has also announced the schedule for the second semester and first-spell instructions are scheduled from January 25 to March 20, 2021. The first mid-term exams of the second semester are from March 22 to 27, 2021 followed by the second spell instructions from March 29 to May 22, 2021.

The second mid-term exams will be held from May 24 to 29, 2021, and end semester exams from June 7 to 19, 2021. Students will have a summer vacation from June 21 to July 10, 2021.

The colleges were instructed to make a recording of online presentations, regular attendance, and a day-wise schedule for submission to the university. The laboratory courses will be conducted once the situation returns to normalcy.