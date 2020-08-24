Online classes for Engineering, pharmacy students to start from today

By Nihad Amani Published: 24th August 2020 7:30 am IST
Online classes: Fun for city students, villagers find them hard

Hyderabad: After a break in academic activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, online classes for existing students of UG engineering and pharmacy courses of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) are all set to commence from today (August 24).

The university has issued an academic calendar, applicable to all JNTU-H constituent and affiliated colleges, for BTech/BPharmacy II, III, and IV years first and second semesters for the academic year 2020-21.

Initially, students will have online classes for two to three hours per day, and based on the situation, classes will be conducted for four to five hours in a blended mode i.e. offline and online duly following COVID-19 protocols. The first spell of instructions for the first semester will be conducted from August 24 to October 17 with a weeklong Dasara vacation from October 19.

READ:  Sanjay Suri: A hug does more than what words can do

The first mid-term examinations will be from October 26 to 31 and the colleges have been instructed to submit the first mid-term exam marks to the university on or before November 7 and conduct a parent-teacher meeting on November 13. The second spell of instructions for the first semester will be held from November 2 to December 26 and the second mid-term exams from December 28 to January 2, 2021. The JNTU-H will hold the end semester examinations from January 11 to 23, 2021.

Likewise, the varsity has also announced the schedule for the second semester and first-spell instructions are scheduled from January 25 to March 20, 2021. The first mid-term exams of the second semester are from March 22 to 27, 2021 followed by the second spell instructions from March 29 to May 22, 2021.

READ:  Agra's historical monuments, save Taj, to reopen from Sep 1

The second mid-term exams will be held from May 24 to 29, 2021, and end semester exams from June 7 to 19, 2021. Students will have a summer vacation from June 21 to July 10, 2021.

The colleges were instructed to make a recording of online presentations, regular attendance, and a day-wise schedule for submission to the university. The laboratory courses will be conducted once the situation returns to normalcy.

Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close