Online classes for Telangana schoolchildren from Sep 1

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 3:13 am IST

Hyderabad, Aug 24 : Telangana’s 2020-21 academic session will formally begin on September 1 with the commencement of online classes for all school students, the state government said on Monday.

The School Education Department issued an order to permit online classes on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms as part of e-learning and distance education programmes.

All teachers will have to attend schools regularly from August 27 and prepare e-content and lesson plans etc.

“With regard to reopening of schools and commencement of regular classes, separate instructions will be issued as per the government of India guidelines. Until then, all schools etc shall remain physically closed for students,” an order issued by Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramchandran said.

The order was issued after a state Cabinet decision on August 5 to commence admissions and approve the start of distance education and e-learning for school students.

As per government orders of July 31 on the extension of lockdown in containment zones, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.

Usually, the academic year in the state begins around June 15, but COVID-19 situation forced the authorities to postpone the opening of schools.

COVID-induced lockdown had also impacted the exams for academic year 2019-20. The authorities promoted students from Class I to 10 to the next classes without conducting the exams.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

