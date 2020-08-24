Online classes must be held in Urdu for Urdu medium students: TUTA

Hyderabad: Telangana Urdu Teacher Association has demanded online classes to be conducted in Urdu for the Urdu medium students. The association has also demanded that the training programs for the Urdu medium must be done in Urdu.

The spokesperson from the association said, “Our students are facing difficulties in understanding concepts in English or any other language. We urge that the students must be taught in Urdu as the major motto of learning is understanding the concept.”

The association further urged for the appointment for Urdu especial officers in SSA and SCERT.