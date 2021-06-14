Online classes: Telangana education minister to hold meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana State government plans to start online classes for the current academic year 2021-22 after June 15.

Earlier, the government had announced the summer vacations till June 15. However, no decision was made on how the classes will resume i.e., traditional or online mode.

It is being informed that the education department is planning to start online classes from 3rd to 10th standard. District Education Officers have been instructed to inform all the students of the government schools to download the T-Sat App in their mobile phones and acquire benefit of it.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the opening of the schools was postponed and online classes were started in the month of September. The education department is planning to start online classes for the current academic year from the month of June itself.

According to the sources, education minister Sabita Indira Reddy will hold a meeting with the senior officials of the education department to discuss the commencement of the new academic year 2021-22.