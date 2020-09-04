Online classes:Sabitha warns schools against flouting guidelines

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 4th September 2020 2:21 pm IST
online classes

Hyderabad: Directing the officials concerned to fix any glitches and problems surfacing in the digital and online classes, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy asked them to ensure that students of government schools and junior colleges do not face any inconvenience.

She told that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the digital and online classes are being conducted to ensure that students do not lose the current academic year. The online classes are being conducted as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Education minister reviewed the digital and online classes with education department officials here on Wednesday. She instructed district Collectors to address any issues pertaining to digital and online classes at the ground level.

READ:  US rejects global cooperation in vaccine project

Mrs Reddy warned the private school managements of strict action on flouting guidelines of the Central government on conducting online classes.

Categories
News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close