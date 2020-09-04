Online classes:Sabitha warns schools against flouting guidelines

Hyderabad: Directing the officials concerned to fix any glitches and problems surfacing in the digital and online classes, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy asked them to ensure that students of government schools and junior colleges do not face any inconvenience.

She told that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the digital and online classes are being conducted to ensure that students do not lose the current academic year. The online classes are being conducted as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Education minister reviewed the digital and online classes with education department officials here on Wednesday. She instructed district Collectors to address any issues pertaining to digital and online classes at the ground level.

Mrs Reddy warned the private school managements of strict action on flouting guidelines of the Central government on conducting online classes.