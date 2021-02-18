Online coaching for competitive exams ignored in minority residential schools, colleges

Hyderabad: After the excellent results of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education Welfare Society’s online coaching for competitive examinations, the state government had announced similar online coaching for the minority students of the residential schools and colleges. The coaching was to enable the minority students to obtain high marks in NEET/JEE and other competitive exams.

But regretfully, this policy of the government has not been implemented so far.

Even the planning for online coaching for NEET and other exams in the residential schools running under the state’s Department of the Minority Affairs has not been made so far.