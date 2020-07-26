Online Cong campaign against BJP a top trend, says party

New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday held a nation-wide online campaign ‘Speak up for Democracy’ against the attempts to topple Rajasthan government and misuse of constitutional offices.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal in a statement said, “The online campaign named ‘#SpeakUpForDemocracy’ ran from 10 a.m. with people posting videos asking the Rajasthan Governor and the Modi Government to show accountability. It resonated with people and the trend remained at top across India and was number 5 worldwide with more than 300K tweets till about 5 p.m.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi charged the BJP with “Ripping up the constitution and demolishing democracy” in a video tweet and said that when even as the whole country was in the middle of fighting the pandemic caused by Coronavirus, the same thing happened in Madhya Pradesh. “We demand to immediately convene an assembly session, which is within our constitutional rights,” his video said.

Speaking for the party’s digital protest, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Leadership is recognized in times of crisis. In Corona’s national crisis, the country needs a leadership that works in the public interest.” She lamented, “But the BJP government at the centre has made its intention and its character clear by trying to topple the elected governments. The people will answer”.

The Pradesh Congress Committees on Monday will hold protests in front of the Raj Bhavans in their respective states at 11 a.m. demanding ‘Save Democracy – Save Constitution’, exposing the anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions of the BJP, the Congress in a statement said.

“The protest gatherings are to be held strictly adhering to the social distancing protocols required by the health and civic authorities,” said a statement.

–IANS

