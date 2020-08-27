Online degree classes will start from Sept 1 in K’taka: Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 26 : Online classes for various degree courses in Karnataka will start from September 1 while regular offline classes will commence from October, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

“The academic year for various degree courses will commence from September 1 with online classes. Offline classes will be start in October,” said Narayan.

He said all colleges will start regular classes in October and students are expected to attend in person.

“The state government has already made comprehensive preparations for starting offline classes following the guidelines set by the UGC. The state government will additionally follow the directions from the Central government as and when they come,” he said.

Narayan, who is also the minister for higher education, said the department is waiting for further guidelines from the Central government to conduct online classes as well as exams for a few courses in September.

According to the minister, final year examination will be scheduled for all undergraduate, diploma and engineering students along with the commencement of the academic year.

“Additionally, exams for those students who hold backlogs will also be conducted. These decisions have been taken in the sole interest of the students to ensure their bright future,” said Narayan.

Meanwhile, he appealed to some sections of people not to hinder the conduct of NEET, citing the recent KCET exam as a successful case amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The state government has successfully conducted the CET for more than 1.94 lakh students. In addition, 63 Covid positive students have also achieved good ranks by confidently taking the exam. When the reality is so conducive, I do not understand why people are opposing the NEET from being conducted,” Narayan observed.

He asked those people opposing the exam not to play with the future of children, and suspected that something is fishy about this issue.

“Maybe certain invisible groups want seats allocated through an opaque system rather than on the basis of merit. Some vested interests have been trying to disrupt the NEET examination since the beginning,” the deputy chief minister pointed out.

He alleged that a huge ecosystem has been working behind the scenes for many years now but assured that their objectives will remain unfulfilled.

“NEET needs to be conducted as it is a well-structured exam which allows students to take up admission throughout the country with just one test,” he pointed out.

Narayan said the state government is well prepared to conduct the entrance examination and said that it will be done smoothly.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.