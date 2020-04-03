Online grocery store BigBasket to hire delivery boys

Hyderabad: Online grocery store, BigBasket decided to hire delivery and warehousing staff due to the surge in demand amid nationwide lockdown.

The company is also facing a shortage of staff as many workers are either staying home or going back to home towns amid coronavirus crisis.

Vice President-Human Resources, Bigbasket, Tanuja Tewari confirmed that the company is looking to hire delivery and warehouse staff.

Meanwhile, the company shared update on operational status.

Sharing an update from our operations as of 12.35 PM, 3rd April 2020 here.



Struggling to deliver orders

It may be mentioned that the company is struggling to deliver orders to the customer ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced.

In order to ensure the safety of the staff, the company is providing gloves and masks to workers. It is also conducting thermal scanning of the staff members.

Lockdown restrictions put hurdles in delivery

It may be noted that almost all online grocery stores are facing hurdles in delivering products either due to a shortage of staff or lockdown restrictions.

