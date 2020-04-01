Online grocery stores in Hyderabad stop taking new orders

Hyderabad: Some of the online grocery stores in Hyderabad have stopped taking new orders amid nationwide lockdown.

Messages on websites of Online grocery stores

The official website of Grofer, an online supermarket, is displaying a message, “Dear customer, We are delivering in your area. But due to massive surge in demand and some operational constraints, we are not accepting orders currently. Please check after some time. Thank you for your patience and your support”.

People are struggling to find slots on BigBasket, another online grocery store. They are getting message, “Unfortunately, we do not have any available slots to service you right now. Please try again later”.

E-commerce websites

Apart from online grocery stores, other e-commerce websites are also facing hurdles due to lockdown. One of the Amazon customers got the message, “Package with LuvLap Elegant Baby Carrier… is being returned to us. If already paid, refund will be initiated once we get the package”

It may be mentioned that due to coronavirus scare and sudden spike in demand for essential commodities amid lockdown, online groceries in Hyderabad and other cities are facing hurdles in delivering the products.

