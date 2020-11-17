Online intermediate admissions in AP aimed at healing decades-old ills

By Sharon Thambala

Amaravati, Nov 17 : As Andhra Pradesh High Court is poised to hear about online admissions it stayed recently in intermediate colleges, a senior official in the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) said the digital procedure is aimed at healing many ills plaguing the crucial two-year course for decades.

Ease of seeking admission in a college of student’s choice, choice of colleges, abolishing the illegal custody of certificates with college managements, data integrity and others are the desired goals of online admissions.

“In the present system, students have to go from college to college to seek admission and physically apply, which is a great inconvenience,” BIE secretary V. Ramakrishna told IANS.

He said a student can get admission from the comfort of his home through online admission, which will allow him to choose a college of his choice and opt for multiple options.

Ramakrishna said a student can choose up to 50 colleges for admission anywhere in the state, which was not possible earlier.

Likewise, BIE has obviated the need for intermediate colleges to physically verify a student’s 10th standard certificate and other documents, a much abused procedure to gain complete domination over students.

“In the name of verifying certificates, such as 10th standard, caste certificate and others, they (college managements) are holding those certificates and not returning them illegally if they (students) don’t pay tuition fees and other kinds of reasons,” he said.

With this move, Andhra Pradesh government aims to clip the wings of many corporate junior colleges which have a notorious record of harassing students by sitting on their certificates.

“Our online system will not ask for any certificates, mere mentioning of the certificate number will enable the respective server to access and validate the certificates,” said Ramakrishna.

Likewise, the online procedure enables a student to join a college without the need for a student to produce any physical certificates or even e-certificate to college managements.

“You can directly walk-in and join the college,” said the senior IRS officer.

Though not directly related to intermediate education but echoing with the cause being championed by BIE, more than 1,500 post graduate medical students are waging a war against a bunch of private medical colleges in AP for sitting on their school, intermediate and MBBS certificates.

Inspite of the MS and MD students completing their courses, the private medical colleges are not returning their certificates over a portion of unpaid fees on which the court has to take a call.

“As all our certificates are in the custody of the medical colleges, I am unable to go for higher education or even seek employment,” said a Pinnamaneni Siddhartha medical college student.

Similarly, online admission are also aimed at attaining data integrity as the system will directly tap the Secondary School Certificate (10th standard) website to feed a student’s name, father’s name and many other data points without spelling mistakes and errors.

“Sometimes, it so happens that we write second language as Telugu but the data entry operator will type it Sanskrit. So we generate the hall-ticket with Sanskrit as second language in the last minute, causing much confusion and hiccups to a student,” he observed.

He said a student’s photograph and signature do not also upload properly and several other issues which can be avoided through online admissions.

All branches of education, from kindergarten to college and university in the southern state have a strong presence of profiteering corporate players, who minted money over the decades, taking gullible students and parents for a ride with their make believe promises.

“Online admissions in intermediate education is one of the first steps at cleansing the education system in AP, which has been subjected to indiscriminate exploitation,” said Talluri Raj Kumar, who also once passed out of such a private college in Bhimavaram.

However, the court has currently stayed online admissions, which were introduced for the first time in March 2020 for first year intermediate students.

Ramakrishna said the court is expected to hear the case on Wednesday.

(Sharon Thambala can be contacted at thambalasharon@gmail.com)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.