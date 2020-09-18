Online Intermediate classes to begin from today

Hyderabad: In wake of the pandemic things have gone online, at times when students has constantly protested against the opening of schools and exam the government remained resistant about the classes and college reopening. However, the physical classes are yet to open the government of Telangana has begun the classes.

Admission schedule for intermediate

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Wednesday issued an admission schedule for first year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2020-21. The first phase of admissions, which began on Wednesday, will conclude on September 30.

A schedule for second phase of admissions will be communicated in due course, the BIE said in a press release.

Junior colleges were asked to make provisional admissions on the basis of internet marks memos and such admissions would be confirmed after submission of original SSC pass certificate and transfer certificate issued by the school authorities. Principals of private unaided junior colleges were directed to make admissions only up to the sanctioned sections and up to the ceiling strength of 88 in each section. They were instructed not to make admissions in the combinations dropped by the TS BIE. Violations, if any, would be liable for action including levying of penalty and disaffiliation of the college, it said.

The BIE also asked managements to prominently display details including number of sections sanctioned by the Board for the academic year 2020-21, seats filled and vacancies in each section, with the information to be updated on a daily basis. Parents and students were advised to take admissions only in affiliated colleges as per the list provided on the official website of the BIE i.e. acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in, and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The BIE asked all principals of government/private aided/private un-aided/co-operative/TS residential/social welfare residential/tribal welfare residential/incentive/minority/KGBVs/TS model junior colleges and composite degree colleges offering two-year Intermediate course in general and vocational streams to take special care in enrollment of students for the academic year 2020-21.

As per directions of the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education, several government junior colleges had already gathered details of students for admissions. With the schedule being issued on Wednesday, they can start the admission process.