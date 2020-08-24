Online Islamic Classes a better option amid pandemic

By Nihad Amani Published: 24th August 2020 8:29 am IST
Online classes: Fun for city students, villagers find them hard

Hyderabad: The importance of Islamic education is rising everywhere.  The ongoing pandemic had made it difficult for students to travel to learn and for the tutors to come. At such times the online Islamic classes have made things easy in fact even more comfortable.

The scholars urge that getting Islamic education at an early stage is beneficial as one learns the topics more easily and efficiently. That is why Muslim parents should encourage their kids to get Islamic studies online.

In today’s time, several institutions and online platforms are offering a way for kids to complete Islamic Courses without leaving their school education. It is also a good option for those who are living in red zone areas.

READ:  4.3 magnitude quake hits Jharkhand

Kids’ safety is not a concern anymore

One of the benefits of Islamic studies online for kids is that they don’t have to travel anywhere neither does anyone have to come. Virtually they can complete the course all from the comfort of their home. Not only do kids feel comfortable, but parents also remain worry-free. Hundreds of Muslims are already taking the benefit of online classes for kids. So, the thing that is making online Islamic studies attractive is that kids do not need to leave their homes.

Full attention from a Quranic tutor

A lack of attention from the Quran tutor is another major problem that kids often face in offline classes. When there are multiple students in the class, it is difficult for a tutor to focus on a single child. Because of this reason, online Islamic classes are becoming popular. In an online Islamic class, kids get more attention, can communicate directly with their tutors, and ask questions without hesitation.

READ:  Cong leaders prevented from proceeding to slain Dalit leader's village
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close