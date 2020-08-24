Online Islamic Classes a better option amid pandemic

Hyderabad: The importance of Islamic education is rising everywhere. The ongoing pandemic had made it difficult for students to travel to learn and for the tutors to come. At such times the online Islamic classes have made things easy in fact even more comfortable.

The scholars urge that getting Islamic education at an early stage is beneficial as one learns the topics more easily and efficiently. That is why Muslim parents should encourage their kids to get Islamic studies online.

In today’s time, several institutions and online platforms are offering a way for kids to complete Islamic Courses without leaving their school education. It is also a good option for those who are living in red zone areas.

Kids’ safety is not a concern anymore

One of the benefits of Islamic studies online for kids is that they don’t have to travel anywhere neither does anyone have to come. Virtually they can complete the course all from the comfort of their home. Not only do kids feel comfortable, but parents also remain worry-free. Hundreds of Muslims are already taking the benefit of online classes for kids. So, the thing that is making online Islamic studies attractive is that kids do not need to leave their homes.

Full attention from a Quranic tutor

A lack of attention from the Quran tutor is another major problem that kids often face in offline classes. When there are multiple students in the class, it is difficult for a tutor to focus on a single child. Because of this reason, online Islamic classes are becoming popular. In an online Islamic class, kids get more attention, can communicate directly with their tutors, and ask questions without hesitation.