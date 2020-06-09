Online orientation program by Sir Syed Coaching and Guidance Centre

Hyderabad: Sir Syed Coaching and Guidance Centre of Zakat Foundation of India decided to conduct an online orientation program for classes 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 students.

During the seminar, guidance related to government services and competitive examinations will be provided.

The program is scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. on 14th June 2020.

Interested candidates can register on Zoom (click here).

