Online session on classical Urdu literature scheduled for Aug 8

Hyderabad: On August 8 Sahitya Akademi winner Baig Ehsas will be presiding over the inaugural session of a Baazgaasht (Echo).

Through this weekly online forum, there will be one essay, nazm, ghazal or another form of literary composition from the classical age every Saturday at 8 pm. Following the piece or story that would be read at the beginning, there will be a discussion lead by Urdu academics.

Famous broadcaster Afshan Jabeen will be reciting renowned feminist Urdu writer’s Ismat Chughtai short-story in Chauthi Ka Joda in Baazgasht’s first gathering.

Maulana Azad Urdu University’s (MANUU) Urdu Department Head Naseemudin Farees, Associate Professor of Urdu at Delhi University Mohammed Kazim, and MANUU’s Urdu Assistant Professor will then lead a dialogue about Chughtai’s masterpiece.

“Baazgasht seeks to foster conversation about and promote classical literature,” says one of the organisers Dr. Firoze Alam. Among the other organizers are Dr. Gul Rana of Telangana Univeristy, and the Principal of Government Degree College for Women — Sanga Reddy Humera Sayeed.