Online spot admissions for UG, PG courses in MANUU to end on Sunday

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 19th December 2020 2:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Friday said that it will take spot admissions for various merit-based undergraduate and postgraduate programs online. The last date for registration is Sunday, the university added.

Those interested to apply must register, upload the documents and can get a provisional admission by paying the fees; subject to conditions by December 20. Those who failed to get an admission earlier are also eligible to apply, MANUU said in a statement.


“For entrance-test based courses too, the qualified candidates who could not get admission earlier, can pay their fee and upload the documents for a provisional admission,” the statement reads.

For all the details, interested candidates may visit the MANUU website manuu.edu.in.

