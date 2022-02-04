Online Urdu Job Mela and Counseling Center inaugurated at MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today launched first of its kind Urdu Job Mela in the country in online mode.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, while inaugurating the Mela announced that Urdu University will try it’s best to facilitate placements of its passed out students. MANUU has also established Career Counseling Centre (CCC) to help the University students and other candidates with Urdu background in obtaining suitable jobs or starting a self employment.

More than 2,500 candidates from all over the country have registered for the job mela. They will be interviewed by over 50 companies online for about a month. Prof. Hasan declared it as a continuous process.

The Vice-Chancellor pointed out that the mela was supposed to be held physically on 6th January, 2022 but the University did not want to take risk in view of the prevailing COVID situation in Telangana.