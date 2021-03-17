Only $110 raised for Meghan-Harry’s mortgage fundraiser

Los Angeles, March 17 : A fundraiser to help pay off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.6 million California estate was closed after raising just $110.

Calfornia-based Anastasia Hanson set up the GoFundMe page two days after the Duke and Duchess’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the information on the page, the 56-year-old was seeking donations of $5 to reach a target of $10,000,000.

Hanson wrote that the Sussexes had parted with $6 million for the downpayment on their sprawling, nine-bedroom Montecito home before they moved in in August 2020 and so required a further $13 million to pay off the mortgage.

She further said that the pair had arrived in the US “without jobs and with limited funds” and have had a “very rough time” since stepping back as senior royals almost a year ago.

During the Oprah tell-all, Prince Harry revealed that he had been cut off financially by the royal family since he relocated to the US with his wife and baby son Archie in March 2020.

He said that he was forced to use his inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana — which is estimated to be $18 million — in order to pay for security for his family.

“But I’ve got what my mum left me, and, without that, we would not have been able to do this,” he told the talk show queen.

Anastasia Hanson said: “I am raising funds to pay off the mortgage for the Montecito, California home of Harry and Meghan.

“When they came to the US they were without jobs and with limited funds.

They’ve stated that they’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help, compassion, and love by paying their home loan in full.”

She also reiterated that the fundraiser was “legal” and “legitimate” and that the money would go directly to the bank where the Sussexes have their loan.

The woman said she was ‘moved with compassion’ after watching Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which saw the former Suits star, 39, open up about her mental health struggles and revealed that an unnamed member of the royal family had made comments about son Archie’s skin colour.

“I personally relate to mental health, racial equality, diversity, and inclusivity. They both support these issues as well. Together, they can help bring healing and restoration to the whole world,” she wrote.

Her efforts were short-lived, however, with the GoFundMe page disappearing from the site a few days later after attracting just over $100.

She told The Sun that she started the fundraiser because ‘helping people’ brings her ‘happiness’.

“I like to help people and help them in any way I can.

“That gives me happiness. If you needed a home, I’d do the same for you. It’s a good deed.”

The woman reportedly said she was ‘aware’ of the multi-million dollar deals the duke and duchess have made with media giants Netflix and Spotify since quitting the royal family.

The pair are also said to have inked a lucrative deal with speaking agency Harry Walker.

