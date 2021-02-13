Only 4% beneficiaries turn up for 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

New Delhi, Feb 13 : The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday that 7,688 beneficiaries of the first dose of Covid vaccine turned up to receive their second shot, which comes to just 4 per cent of the beneficiaries who received vaccines on the launch day of the nationwide Covid immunisation drive on January 16 in which 1,91,181 healthcare workers were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 84,807 people have received Covid vaccine in the immunisation drive which was conducted in 34 states and Union Territories on Saturday. The highest participation was seen in Jammu and Kashmir (18,093), followed by West Bengal (11,427), Guajarat (9,380), Jharkhand (8,116) and Andhra Pradesh (6,309).

As per the ministry data, the national capital reported the participation of 2,627 beneficiaries, which is a massive dip from the previous day when Delhi vaccinated 15,807 healthcare and frontline workers.

With the latest addition, the cumulative figures of vaccination has crossed 8 million to 80,52,454. Of them, 59,35,275 beneficiaries were healthcare workers while 21,17,179 doses were inoculated to the frontline workers.

The vaccination of healthcare workers started on January 16, while the frontline workers started receiving the vaccine shots from February 2 onwards.

