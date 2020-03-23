Only 5 women to continue with Shaheen Bagh protest on Sunday

New Delhi: Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call on the country to remain indoors on Sunday as part of a ”Janata Curfew” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the protesters in Shaheen Bagh have decided that only five women will continue with the protest on that day.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the elderly women protesters on Saturday late night decided to continue their sit-in against the amended citizenship law with all the precautionary measures.

Only 5 women were at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, respecting the call of PM Modi for Janata Curfew. Media persons are allowed to meet the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

The women put their slippers, sandles on the beds to mark there protest with placards.

“I support Janata Curfew, No CAA, No NRC, No NPR,” a placard reads.

Sanitisers and masks had been arranged in enough numbers, and the protest site was being disinfected at regular intervals, a protester said.

Source: Inputs from IANS

