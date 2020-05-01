With only 6 Covid cases reported, Telangana breathes easier

Hyderabad: Telangana reported six new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the state’s total tally to 1,044.

After a sudden spurt with 22 cases on Thursday, the numbers again declined to single digit. Unlike the previous day when three fatalities were reported, there were no deaths on Friday.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender told reporters that the death toll stands at 28.

He also announced that 22 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. With this the number of recoveries rose to 464.

Currently, there are 552 active cases in the state, he said.

Source: IANS

