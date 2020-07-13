Only 9-day lockdown in Bengaluru from Tuesday night: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday asserted that the 9-day lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from Tuesday would not be extended beyond July 22.

“No proposal to extend the 9-day lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 p.m. on July 14 to 5 a.m. on July 22,” said Yediyurappa in a statement after meeting concerned cabinet ministers and top officials here.

Urging the people not to panic but cooperate with the state government in strictly following the guidelines, the chief minister advised them not to pay heed to rumours about the lockdown being extended beyond July 22.

“The lockdown is being re-imposed to control the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, which have been spiking daily since July 1,” said Yediyurappa.

Of the 2,728 new cases reported from across the southern state on Monday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,315, taking its Covid tally to 19,702, including 15,052 active, after 4,328 were discharged so far, with 283 in the last 24 hours, while 321 died of the virus, with 47 during the day.

Of the 545 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 317 are in Bengaluru hospitals.

In contrast, Bengaluru Rural reported 21 new cases, taking its tally to 385, including 332 active after 46 were discharged till date, while 7 died of the infection so far since March 9.

The number of positive cases across the southern state touched a whopping 41,581 till date, including 24,572 active after 16,248 were discharged, with 839 in the last 24 hours, while 757 succumbed to the virus, with 73 during the day.

“People above 60 years and those with serious illness and having symptoms of influenza-like-illness (ILI) have to be identified and tested for coronavirus,” reiterated the chief minister.

Interacting with the deputy commissioners of the 30 districts across the state through video conference, Yediyurappa expressed concern over rising Covid cases in Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Udupi and directed them to reduce them at the earliest.

“As Bidar is among five districts nationally in the number of deaths (53), it has to be controlled,” he said and sought a report from experts on reasons for it.

He also advised doctors to conduct rapid antigen tests with the 1 lakh kits the state has procured for the purpose.

“Strict measures to be taken to reduce the case load in the containment zones in all districts across the state. Health workers can be hired on contract basis for six months to contain the virus spread,” noted the chief minister.

The chief minister also advised the people not to hold public functions and festivals to prevent the virus spread.

Source: IANS