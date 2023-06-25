Only CM KCR’s family has progressed in Telangana: BJP chief Nadda

Nagarkurnool: BJP President J. P. Nadda on Saturday alleged that only the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao progressed in Telangana while the state was lagging in development.

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday, he launched a scathing attack on Rao. saying his family benefited by exploiting Telangana.

Targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the family rule, he appealed to people to vote for his BJP to develop Telangana.

He alleged that KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, left no stone unturned to destroy Telangana.

Nadda also alleged that the KCR government was involved in scam in PM Awas Yojana, saying that those who are involved in scams will be sent to jail after BJP comes to power in the state.

“Should they not be sent to jail,” he asked the participants in the public meeting and told them to bring the BJP to power to ensure this.

Denying reports of closeness between the BJP and the BRS, the BJP chief said that the highest price rise in the country is in Telangana.

On the change of name from TRS to BRS, he said that a change of name will not change policies and intentions. He dubbed BRS as “Brashtachar Rakshna Samithi”.

Charging KCR with having brought the Dharani portal to grab the lands of farmers, Nadda promised that if voted to power, the BJP will scrap the portal.

He also alleged that lands of farmers are being snatched in the name of Pharma City.

Referring to the recent meeting of opposition leaders in Patna, the BJP President said that it was a photo session. He said all the parties who want to perpetuate family rule had come together.

Like the Congress, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP and Trinamool Congress, the BRS was also trying to continue the family rule, he claimed.

“If you want to save KCR, his son, daughter and son-in-law, vote for KCR but if you want India and Telangana to progress, vote for the BJP,” he said.

Nadda said that while the Modi government had taken India ahead during the last nine years and under Modi’s leadership, India has made all-round progress. Listing out the government’s achievements, he said the poverty has been reduced from 22 per cent to less than 10 per cent.

Nadda also reeled out statistics to highlight the welfare schemes being implemented by the Modi government. He claimed that the government had empowered the poor, farmers, women, Dalits, backward and weaker sections.

He said Telangana had also immensely benefited from various welfare schemes. The BJP chief said the Centre also provided huge funds to Telangana during the last nine years.